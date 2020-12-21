Brother of Midtown stabbing victim honoring his memory by raising money for families in need

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Country music artist Tucker Beathard is honoring the memory of his brother, Clay Beathard, by helping others this Christmas season.

Nearly a year ago, Clay Beathard was stabbed and killed outside a Midtown bar.

Tucker Beathard spoke only with News4 on Tuesday about an effort to raise money for families in need.

“There’s nothing more that Clay would want to do during this time then help out families who need it,” Beathard said. Beathard described his brother as a light in the community. The main thing about him is his heart,” Beathard said.

Tucker’s last memory with Clay was watching him play in a football game in Pittsburgh last October. Clay was the quarterback for Long Island University.

“I knew that was the last time I was going to see him, I definitely would have held on a little longer,” Tucker said. After his brother’s death, Tucker says his mindset shifted from revenge to forgiveness for the suspect, Michael Mosley, in the case.

“I pray that he finds the Lord. I really do,” Beathard said. To honor Clay’s life, Tucker sand his family are trying to spread joy during the pandemic. They’re looking to raise money to help families in need during the Christmas season.

“Not only keeping Clay’s memory going and fueling our fire, but also more than anything, just making a difference in the family’s lives,” Beathard said.

The money would go toward gifts for children and gift cards or groceries and other necessities for the families. It’s an effort the Beathard family knows Clay would whole-heartedly support.

“Not only will we be making a family probably bringing joy to as many families as possible, but also having Clay probably looking down smiling and being proud of us,” Beathard said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.