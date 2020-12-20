Store donates houseful of furniture to family ahead of Christmas

National/World

Owosso, MI (WNEM ) — Living in a pandemic can be tough, taxing and at times burdensome.

Ovid resident Jennifer Cruce can relate, as she’s balancing the demands of life as best she can.

“I am a mother of two, I’m a [Certified Nurses Aid],” Cruce said. “I work at a local nursing home. At times I was in a covid unit. Definitely it’s hard, it’s hard out there.”

Cruce not only takes care of her two kids who are learning from home but also nursing home residents, who have spent months without seeing family.

She also looks after her mom full-time after her dad passed away in 1992.

“My mom has MS, so I have to be there for her,” Cruce said. “I have to make sure that she walks and doesn’t fall. I have to make sure she has food. So, even when I’m not working, I’m still taking care of others.”

Those that know Cruce tell us she radiates love and care. She’s always putting the needs and well-being of others before her own

“That’s why she was nominated and chosen for the Big Sandy Superstore Homes of Hope for the Holidays,” said Kevin King. “We are delivering a houseful of furniture to her house.”

King is the store’s general manager in Owosso.

“I feel like she was in need of this furniture, her and her family, and we’re just blessed to come out here just a week before Christmas and deliver it all to her,” he said.

Her family received new living room furniture, a dining room set, washer and dryer and new bedroom furniture for the kids.

“I had no idea it was coming,” she said. “It is needed, you know the kids definitely needed different furniture.”

King was happy to make it happen.

“With the times right now, the pandemic we’re in and everything else, it feels good to give back to our community,” King said.

It left Cruce nearly speechless, knowing her Christmas morning will be spent with family and surrounded by hope.

“Thank you very much. I can’t say anything other than that,” Cruce said.

