Four police officers recognized for their heroic efforts

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, GA (WGCL ) — Four police officers were recognized for their life-saving efforts for two different incidents.

The Canton police department recognized the four officers at its city council meeting on December 18.

During the council meeting, Canton Police Chief Stephen Merrifield presented each officer with their award and described the two different incidents where the officers’ efforts saved lives.

According to Canton police, Sergeant Jose Souto and Officer Luis Salas received their awards because of how they handled a suicidal individual threatening to harm themselves with a firearm.

Sergeant Jose Souto and Officer Luis Salas responded to the suicidal individual call on September 18 at an apartment complex.

“The officers’ brave and quick decisions led to the peaceful resolution of a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” according to a statement from the Canton police department.

Additionally, at the same council meeting, Cpl. Addison Bass and Ofc. Erin Leonard were recognized for saving a person’s life.

Officers Bass and Leonard administered CPR and deployed Narcan to a nonresponsive person on October 23.

“Their quick actions and decision making resulted in a life-saving effort”, according to a statement from Canton police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.