Young Texas Leukemia patient Aiden Yielding continues to spread joy as ‘santa’s sidekick’

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT) — Earlier this year, CBS 11 News introduced you to a North Texas dad named Chuck Yielding who brought his son, Aiden, some joy by dancing outside the boy’s hospital window during his chemotherapy treatments.

The father and son duo’s joy and positive attitudes have since been contagious. Their story going viral online and their dance moves being showcased on The Ellen Show and recognized by actor, Will Smith.

Despite all his Leukemia treatments, Aiden hasn’t stopped finding a way to bring a smile to people’s faces and is now spreading joy to other patients at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth by giving Santa a helping hand this Christmas.

Aiden was chosen as ‘Santa’s Sidekick,’ by the Tara Sawyer Foundation. He was given $3,000 by the foundation to purchase gifts from the Cook Children’s Amazon wish list, so that all the children who will be in the hospital over Christmas can still have gifts to open and a reason to smile this Christmas.

“So just anything that can help cheer anyone up and put a smile on their face,” Aiden says about shopping for the Christmas gifts.

“It puts a smile on my face too! So ya, that was amazing.”

So far, more than 100 boxes have arrived filled with toys and games for patients to enjoy. The gifts will be delivered Saturday morning to the hospital by the Tara Sawyer Foundation on behalf of Aiden.

The Tara Sawyer Foundation was established in loving memory of Tara Sawyer, who passed away at 10 years-old from a rare waterborne amoeba brain infection she contracted while swimming in a North Texas lake. Tara was the sister of CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer’s husband. The Sawyer family honors Tara’s memory through the foundation, which helps to support and empower children and families in North Texas through funding and programing.

