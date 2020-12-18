University of Portland nursing faculty, students get ready to deliver vaccine

National/World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — In the effort to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Oregonians in the state’s first phase, nursing students and faculty at the University of Portland are stepping in to help.

Starting next week, ten faculty members will give vaccines to healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente medical centers in both Clackamas and Hillsboro.

Then when spring term begins in late January 30 to 40 nursing students will join that effort.

The dean of the school of nursing, Dr. Casey Shillam, says the students already have the skills and knowledge for this but they’ll also receive additional training.

She says it’s been difficult during the pandemic to figure out how students can help in clinical settings but now with the vaccine, they’re able to get more of that experience and fill a need.

“There are so many nurses and frontline workers who are providing all of their time into caring for the patients during this surge so there’s really a shortage of people available to be able to administer the vaccine,” said Dr. Shillam. “To know that they are ready to face this challenge and to help with disseminating the vaccine is an incredibly proud moment.”

Dr. Shillam also said it’s important to include students now since they’ll make up the future healthcare workforce and lead us into the post-pandemic era.

