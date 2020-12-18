Metro hospital employees roll up their sleeves for Covid vaccine

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Thursday proved to be a big day around Metro Atlanta as front line workers rolled up their sleeves and received Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine.

At Atlanta’s trauma hospital, Grady Memorial, anesthetist George Williams and respiratory therapist Anesthetist Kimberly Davis were the first to receive the vaccine. Later in the day, ICU nurse of 20 years, Norma Pointdexter, joined Dr. Katheen Toomey, Commissioner of Georgia Department of Public Health, to receive the vaccine during a press conference.

In Conyers, 100 employees at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital also received the vaccination.

On Wednesday, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta received its first shipment of vaccines for healthcare workers working face-to-face with patients.

“This vaccine is a moment of change, a symbol of hope—and we’re grateful to the many, many teams who made it possible for this delivery to safely make its way to us yesterday,” said a spokesperson for the hospital.

Like other medical personnel around the state, and country, Children’s first wave of doctors to be inoculated expressed gratitude for the new tool to combat COVID-19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.