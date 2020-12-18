Las Vegas business owner brings joy to senior citizens with live animals

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Like most businesses, the owner of Petting Zoo 2 U, Nancy Rouas said her business was hit hard by the pandemic. Normally she’s busy this time of year.

“We do a lot of live nativity scenes in December,” Rouas said. “Usually I’m out here with the donkey, and the camels and the goats and sheep.”

Rouas said most of those gigs were cancelled because of the pandemic.

“All of that income disappeared. It’s been hard to keep it running,” Rouas said. “I’ve had to let most of my teen helpers go. I didn’t have the income to pay them. I had to cut back on some animals too. Just couldn’t afford to feed them all.”

These days, she brings the animals to assisted living homes.

“All these residents are kind of stuck in their room right now so we’re just walking around the outside of the building and we’re visiting with them,” Rouas said. “Waving, bringing some cheer and making people smile.”

She said she’s hopeful things are better next year so she can keep doing what she loves.

“They bring a lot of joy to people,” Rouas said. “There’s nothing that makes the same impact on a child or a person as a live animal.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.