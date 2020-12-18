Field hospital going up at Connecticut Convention Center

National/World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — As Connecticut’s coronavirus infection rate continues to rise, the Connecticut National Guard is setting up a field hospital at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

A field hospital hasn’t been set up in the state since April when infection rates first soared.

Back then, Connecticut National Guard crews put in a 600-bed facility at the convention center. These types of alternative care facilities are used to care for patients who are recovering from COVID-19 but are not yet able to go home.

They don’t require ventilators anymore or intensive care treatment, but they can still receive therapies.

Field hospitals are meant to provide relief if hospital space grows to filled.

Some people who live in multigenerational housing and are afraid to go home and expose their family can recover in them.

There will also be COVID testing sites in the parking lot of the convention center.

