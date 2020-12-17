Spirit airlines plane skids off the taxiway at BWI

National/World

LINTHICUM, MD (WJZ Staff) — Spirit Airlines confirmed one of its plane slightly skidded off the taxiway after landing at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday morning.

According to the airline, Flight 696 from Las Vegas to BWI had landed and was at taxiing speed when it skidded off the taxiway while trying to make a turn to go to the gate at 6:18 a.m.

Both the BWI and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments responded.

No one was injured, a spokesperson for the airlines said.

In a statement to WJZ, Spirit Airlines said all 111 guests and team members were safe.

“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate. All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”

Airport and airline personnel moved the passengers from the aircraft to the terminal using airport shuttle buses, according to an airport spokesman. All passengers and baggage were transported to the airport terminal by 8:35 a.m.

A winter storm moved through the area Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. It was a mix of snow, sleet and rain and left many roadways icy in the morning.

