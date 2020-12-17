Dallas couple decorates house with Nintendo game

National/World

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — A couple of Nintendo-loving parents in Dallas gave their typical Christmas decorations the boot this year, and opted for something more creative.

“My husband and my son love Nintendo. We figured this a different year so we wanted to go with a different kind of decoration,” said Dallas resident, Katie Milam.

Instead of their normal wreath and garlands, they thought, ‘why not decorate with their favorite family time activity?’

They spent about a month putting together a giant Nintendo game display, complete with a letter from Santa asking for Super Mario 3.

It covers the whole front of their house on Belmont Avenue in Lower Greenville.

“We had to put in the new mailbox because they couldn’t deliver the mail,” Milam said.

Milam and her husband aren’t builders or artists, but say they were inspired by a recent Halloween porch decoration contest they did for their son’s school.

“We won first prize at school we were like ‘oh, we’re pretty good at this!’” Milam said.

Now they love the idea of going all out for the holidays.

“This has been a crazy year for our family. For one, my husband is a first responder so you know having somebody that was in a stressful position all year,” Milam said about her husband, Dallas firefighter Mike Milam. “So this just provided like a fun artistic outlet to take your mind off the craziness outside the door.”

