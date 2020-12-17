Skip to Content
Creepy clown waving knife robs convenience store in Pueblo

    PUEBLO, CO (KCNC) — Police in Pueblo are searching for a person in a clown mask who robbed a convenience store. He was caught on camera slowly walking down an alley outside JR’s County Store on South Prairie Avenue, then waving a knife as he walked in.

The suspect was wearing a blue clown mask with fiery orange hair and holding a long knife in his right hand. He threatened a worker and got away with cash.

Police want to find out who this person is.

The suspect is described as a heavy set male, wearing heavy dark colored jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes and wearing a bright orange Halloween mask, armed with a large knife with a purple handle.

The suspect approached the business on foot from the parking lot of the Pueblo Village Apartments and he returned the same direction

