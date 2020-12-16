Police warn of scammer posing as cop

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, AL (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department wants to make the public aware of a scammer that is using a Mobile police officer name and calling people stating that there are warrants out for their arrest and that payment is required.

The scammer is saying that his name is Sergeant Johnathan Mixon.

The Mobile Police Department state they would never request payments from individuals, as that is something always handled by the courts.

And, all police department numbers have a “208” prefix. The scammer is calling from a “202” number.

Anyone who has received this scam call is asked to report it to police immediately at 251-208-7211.

That information with full description of the call could help identify the scammer. Potential charges, based on what is said and done, include impersonating a police officer and theft of property.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.