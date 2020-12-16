Pawn shop owner, employee, arrested in connection with trafficking stolen goods

National/World

Marietta, GA (WGCL) — A local pawn shop owner and his employee have been charged with a slew of crimes stemming from the trafficking of stolen goods in Cobb County.

The Marietta Police Department began investigating the Pawn World business on Roswell Street in Marietta after receiving several tips from the public for the past six months.

The shop was accused of working with criminals to buy and sell stolen property.

After further investigation, detectives were able to confirm stolen items were both being purchased by Pawn World, as well as resold to the public illegally.

It was also discovered that the store had been operating without a business license for quite some time, authorities told CBS46 News.

On December 15, authorities served a search warrant for the business. The store owner 47-year-old Gordon Blanton of Marietta along with his employee 64-year-old Michael Dituri of Roswell were arrested.

Officials say during the store inventory investigators identified numerous items were still sealed in their original packaging. The items recovered included electronics, power tools of all types and assorted sporting goods.

Over 100 stolen items have been identified and recovered by those retailers, with values in excess of $15,000, according to investigators.

Both Blanton and Dituri were transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Blanton was charged with Theft by receiving, Theft by conversion and Theft retail fencing.

As for his employee, Dituri, he was charged with two misdemeanor charges including Theft by receiving and Theft retail fencing.

Additional charges are possible and will be filed once the investigation is complete, police say.

