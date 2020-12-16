Skip to Content
North Highlands woman caught while allegedly carrying concealed weapon, possessing meth

    LINCOLN, CA (KOVR) — A North Highlands woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly had drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Just after midnight, a Lincoln police officer reportedly stopped a vehicle on Lincoln Boulevard at Sterling Parkway for a vehicle code violation.

The driver, 43-year-old Gary Mitchell of Auburn, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Sacramento County for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a Lincoln Police Department statement.

His license was also suspended. He was released on citation and the vehicle was towed.

The passenger, 47-year-old Marcelina Hernandez of North Highlands was allegedly carrying a concealed handgun, about 6 grams of methamphetamine, and a meth pipe, say police.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hernandez was booked into the South Placer Jail where her bail was set at $50,000.

