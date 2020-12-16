Man faces several charges after lengthy search

National/World

KINGSTON, PA (WNEP) — On Monday, Dec. 14 at around 1:00 p.m., members of the Kingston Municipal Police Department were dispatched to a home in Kingston Borough for a physical domestic call.

After gaining entrance at the scene, the man failed to comply with officers and walked over to a dog cage.

A taser was deployed but did not work.

According to officials, the man released the dog from the cage. The dog charged at one of the officers before a second taser was deployed.

As officers attempted to get away from the dog, the male fled out of the residence.

He ran to a nearby abandoned church.

Officers believed the male was in the bell tower of the church. Due to hazardous conditions, officers were unable to place the man into custody.

Afterward, Kingston police received a phone call from a Newswatch 16 employee that the male had just emerged from the upper-level of the church.

The employee stated the male then jumped into a tree, then to the ground to hide in bushes.

When officers arrived back on the scene, the male was no longer there.

After another search, the male was located at the original scene where the domestic dispute took place. The male refused to comply with officers’ commands and resisted arrest, resulting in the use of a taser.

After a lengthy struggle, officers were able to place him into custody.

The man was identified as Argenis Lopez, 22, of Laflin. Lopez was charged with several counts, including felony aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

