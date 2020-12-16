Skip to Content
Cops say son rammed truck into car, killing mom

    Linn County, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Linn County.

Police say a Garnett, KS woman was killed when her vehicle was struck on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Keitel Road in Parker, KS.

A KBI news release says James Allen, 42, was driving his pickup truck when he hit his 70-year-old mother, Charlotte Grimes.

Grimes was driving a passenger car.

Investigators believe Allen intentionally struck the car his mother was driving a second time.

Allen has been booked into the Bourbon County Jail and formal second-degree murder charges are pending.

