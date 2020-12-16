Central Catholic High School student shot and killed in Penn Hills

National/World

PENN HILLS, PA (WTAE) — The shooting death of a teenage boy in Penn Hills early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Allegheny County homicide detectives.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Jafar Brooks, 15, of Churchill.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly after 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Garden Drive.

First responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced.

Brooks was a freshman at Central Catholic High School.

The school said counselors would be available in-person on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and also available online for students who may need help in the wake of Brooks’ death.

