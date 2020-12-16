Skip to Content
Car crash death becomes homicide investigation

    Rock Island, IL (Quad-City Times ) — A Tuesday night motor vehicle crash in Rock Island has turned into a homicide investigation.

Rock Island police were called at 6:52 p.m. to a crash with injuries in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a two-car crash scene. One of the drivers, a juvenile male, had a gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital where he died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

