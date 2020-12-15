Skip to Content
Some local students will have merrier Christmas thanks to Hope for the Holidays

    CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain nonprofit held a holiday event Tuesday that’s quickly becoming a tradition for some Buncombe County students.

Hearts With Hands held its second annual Hope for the Holidays at Enka Middle School, where students who preregistered received food boxes, a hygiene kit and a Christmas present. The goal is to make the holidays brighter for the kids and their families.

“This may be the only Christmas toys a lot of these families receive to put under a tree, if they even have one,” Hearts With Hands’ Greg Lentz said. “This is our way of giving back to our own community, trying to be a blessing to help in this Christmas season to all of those that may be going through difficult times, especially during the COVID crisis.”

And as with a lot of events this year, Tuesday’s event was a drive-through only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Hope for the Holidays event will happen 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday for students who pre-registered.

