Remains found along river may be those of missing homicide suspect

NANTICOKE, PA (WNEP) — Investigators in Luzerne County believe human remains found along the Susquehanna River over the weekend may be those of homicide suspect Richard Walski.

The remains were discovered along the river in Newport Township, near Nanticoke, Saturday morning.

The Luzerne County district attorney says Walkski’s driver’s license, as well as other personal items, were found with the remains.

Troopers had searched near that area along the river several times, most recently last week.

That was right after state police officially charged Walski with killing his wife, Patricia, at their home in Larksville in August.

Walski’s truck was reported near the Nanticoke bridge the day after her body was discovered, and his dog was found in the same area more than a week later.

Investigators say further examination is being done to confirm the identity of the remains and determine how the person died in Luzerne County.

