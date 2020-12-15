Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 6:18 pm

Police identify 16-year-old killed in SE Portland shooting; crime scene covers nearly a mile

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood at 2:32 p.m. Monday.

Police initially said one person was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not provided Monday. On Tuesday morning, police said the victim had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 16-year-old Abdushukri Uren. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Uren died from a gunshot wound and the case was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said the crime scene is on Southeast 136th Avenue from Division Street to Center Street, which is nearly a mile.

Police are seeking information from witnesses who were in that area or anyone who has video along that stretch of road.

A woman who lives in the area told FOX 12 on Monday that she heard tires screeching and then a thump as she worked from her home.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were released, including possible suspect information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content