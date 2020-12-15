One person killed in trailer home explosion, others injured

National/World

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Multiple local fire departments responded to a deadly trailer home explosion on Bill Young Road outside of Siloam Springs Monday, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

One person is dead, one has been taken to the hospital by helicopter, and a first responder was injured, according to Lt. Jenkins.

Family members have identified 83-year-old Leland Dannels as the deceased victim from the explosions, and his daughter, Phyllis Dannels, 60, was flown to a hospital in Tulsa. A Siloam Springs emergency responder was also injured by a second explosion.

The explosions started happened at around 2:45 p.m. Monday and sparked a fire.

The cause of the explosions has not been confirmed, but it’s believed that a propane tank is a source and that it was an accident.

Leland Dannels and Phyllis were living together in the trailer. Relatives living next door told 5NEWS they did everything they could to save Leland and Phyllis.

Investigators will be back on scene Tuesday morning to continue to investigate the explosion.

