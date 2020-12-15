Man convicted in crash that killed 2 people spending anniversary of deadly collision behind bars

National/World

OMAHA, NE (KETV) — A man convicted in a crash that killed two people is spending Tuesday, the anniversary of the wreck, behind bars.

Joshua Martinez, 28, was sentenced in October to 90 days in jail and two years probation. He was originally charged with two counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, driving under suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and bald tires.

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of motor vehicle homicide. His sentencing was set up so that for two years, he will be in jail during the anniversary of the crash, his birthday and the victims’ birthdays.

Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, were passengers in Martinez’s car on Dec. 15 when the crash occurred on Highway 75 just south of Offutt Air Force Base.

Ramirez and Beau Dasher, both of Plattsmouth, were pronounced dead on scene. Martinez survived.

Family members of Ramirez say she and Dasher were best friends and were buried next to one another.

In the sentencing note, the judge said that Martinez had not done this intentionally but it was preventable and he should have been more responsible. He said he has a history of traffic violations.

