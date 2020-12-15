Grants coming to help struggling businesses

National/World

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WNEP) — It’s a quiet night at Backyard Ale House on Linden Street in Scranton as the dining room sits empty.

With Governor Tom Wolf banning indoor dining at restaurants and bars a second time during this pandemic to stop the spread of COVID, Backyard is switching to take-out only.

Ryan Poplawski works at Backyard.

“It’s been a little tough. I mean, we were doing pretty well there and then once the 11 pm thing hit, that’s kind of when we took a little bit more of a hit but I’m also one of the night bartenders so that’s why it affected me so much,” said Poplawski.

“No sector has been hit as hard as the restaurant industry,” said Lackawanna County’s Department of Economic Development Director Brenda Sacco during a news conference at the county building’s lobby on Wyoming Avenue.

Sacco says the county recognizes the major negative impact the pandemic has taken on the food and drink industry.

Sacco says the county is received $1 million in funding from the CARES act and will be offering that money through 100 grants at $10,000 apiece to locally owned small businesses in the restaurant industry.

“The resources can be utilized for expenses related to mortgage interest, rent, utilities, product/vendor costs, payroll, and general operating expenses,” said Sacco.

To be eligible for the grant, Sacco says the business must be in Lackawanna County, have fewer than 100 employees, and must show a financial hardship that took place in a March 1st to December 30th time frame.

Grants are first come, first serve.

Poplawski says it’s a relief knowing there’s financial help available.

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t believe that they actually wanted to do something like this,” said Poplawski.

