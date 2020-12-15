Girlfriend of man charged with multiple sex offenses involving young children now charged

National/World

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities say the girlfriend of a man who was arrested for charges of sex crimes involving two small children, has now also been charged.

Deputies say Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Buchanan’s live-in boyfriend, Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, was recently charged with multiple sex offenses involving an 8-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

During their investigation into the charges against Carver, detectives say they discovered images of child pornography on Buchanan’s computer.

Buchanan is next due in court on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Carver is charged with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse involving a sexual act and one count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult, incest of a child less than 13 years of age and first-degree statutory sex offense.

Carver is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

