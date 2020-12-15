Four arrested, accused of leading police on chase, firing shots at officers

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

EDMOND, OK (KOCO) — Four people are in custody after reportedly leading an Edmond police officer on a chase overnight and firing shots at the officer, according to police officials.

According to police, at 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an auto burglary at the Coffee Creek Apartments near West 15th Street and Kelly Avenue. The victim told police there were four men leaving the scene in a silver sedan.

An Edmond officer responded and found the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Moore, at Second Street and Broadway and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit went south on Boulevard to the Kilpatrick Turnpike. The suspect vehicle went west on the Kilpatrick and then exited Broadway Extension back north into Edmond, police said.

The officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention near Broadway Extension and Memorial. The suspect vehicle spun out and recovered.

As the officer was attempting a second TVI, the driver’s side rear passenger rolled down the window and began shooting at him, police said. The officer and his vehicle were not hit.

Police said the suspect fired seven rounds. Officers backed off and the pursuit continued north to Burton, east, and then back south on Boulevard. At the Kilpatrick Turnpike, the suspect made a wrong turn and pulled into the salt truck service area which was a dead end. The suspects bailed out and the vehicle crashed into a fence, according to police.

A perimeter was set up with the help of Oklahoma City police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. All four suspects were found and placed into custody, according to police. The charges are pending investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.