County Commissioners approve $23M purchase of Gwinnett Place Mall

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Gwinnett Place Mall may finally receive a plethora of overdue renovations to once again make it a premier shopping center now that county commissioners have agreed to its purchase.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the $23 million purchase through its Urban Redevelopment Agency. The purchase of 39 acres is expected to close in 90 days.

“We’ve been working for a number of years to purchase this property that is central to our community’s geography and its recent history,” said Charlotte Nash, chairman of the board of commissioners.

He continued, “There’s incredible opportunity here, and I believe that with careful planning and involvement from the community we can create a redevelopment that will be a place of pride for every Gwinnett resident.”

Since 2013 the 90-plus acre eyesore has been managed by Gwinnett Place Mall, LLC. As shopping centers around the metro began to attract patrons during the mid-2000s, the once thriving mall saw a loss in revenue as anchor stores closed their doors.

“The Community Improvement District is deeply appreciative of the County’s purchase,” says Joe Allen, executive director of the Gwinnett Place CID. “The area has been stagnant for many years, and this brings the long-needed opportunity to reposition and redevelop the mall area into a location that aligns with the community’s needs.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.