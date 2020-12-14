‘You’re Gonna Get Caught’: Sacramento Neighbors Fed Up With Thieves Start Porch Pirate Patrol

National/World

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR ) — If you’re fed up with porch pirates, you’re not the only one.

There are countless videos popping up on social media showing thieves taking off with freshly delivered packages. That’s what prompted Isaac Fischer to start a new job in his neighborhood. He’s on porch pirate patrol.

“It would only take a few minutes since a lot of us are working from home, including me. It’s something that we could do for our neighbors,” Fischer said.

Frustrated with thieves pilfering his neighbor’s packages, he posted on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor, calling for an “informal porch pirate patrol.”

Basically, if you see a delivery truck, step outside and make your presence known. Dozens of neighbors gave the plan a thumbs up.

“That could be a deterrent. You know, people see people coming out on their porch or on their street and they’ll probably move on,” said Fischer.

That’s one way to do it, and then there’s Brenda Andama.

“And so when it happened, our reaction was, ‘Let’s go get it back,’ ” she said.

Andama doesn’t recommend what she did, but when her doorbell camera spotted the thief, she and her husband went after them and got their package back.

Entomologist Rose Vizina stumbled across her own deterrent after a relentless thief kept stealing her packages. She ordered 500 live cockroaches for work and that was the last package ever stolen.

“I guess they learned their lesson from that. You never know what you’re gonna get,” said Vizina.

“These people need to know there’s cameras everywhere now and you’re gonna get caught,” said Andama.

Thieves, look out. Neighbors have had enough and the porch pirate patrol just might get you.

“This is the prime time. That’s one of the reasons I thought of it because this is going to be one of the worst times,” Fischer said. “I think it would be so disappointing to have your Christmas presents stolen.”

