‘We want to spread hope’: Hundreds gather for tent worship service despite pandemic warnings

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA (KCAL/KCBS ) — As coronavirus numbers in Orange County broke records for the second consecutive day, hundreds of people gathered outside for a worship service, despite warnings from officials to avoid large groups.

A ‘tent revival’ service was held in San Juan Capistrano as a way to help worshippers cope.

“We want to spread hope in a time of fear and a time of fear pandering,” said Pastor Parker Green.

Green and his wife, Jessi, had a sign up outside the tent warning of possible coronavirus risk, and offer hand sanitizer and masks, but none are required for entrance.

“For me, it’s worth the risk to secure civil liberties and to continue to worship the God that we serve,” Green said.

In 2017, the couple founded Salt Churches, “micro-churches” throughout Southern California made up of small groups.

They said they see the value in hosting services, such as people feeling more rejuvenated and joyful.

“Being outside, being around other people, having joy, not struggling with suicidal thoughts…we’ve seen people getting healed quicker that have suffered with COVID,” Jessi Green said.

Worshippers also expressed that they were willing to take the risk.

“There’s been sickness through tour whole history,” said attendee Pamela Chavez. “I’m not worried.”

