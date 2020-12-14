Volunteers from Animal Rescue Corps rescue 19 dogs, 1 cat from deplorable conditions at West Tennessee property

National/World

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) — The Animal Rescue Corps will be bringing 19 dogs and one cat from deplorable conditions at a West Tennessee property to its operation center in Lebanon for treatment.

The animals were found in feces-filled enclosures, crates, a horse trailers and ramshackle pens made from wooden pallets and chain link fencing on property in Guys, TN, in McNairy County near the Mississippi state line.

Veterinarians examining the animals on the property said many of the animals were suffering from dehydration, emaciation, dental disease, heartworm disease, internal and external parasites and eye and ear infections.

“We believe that treatment for animals on this property has been a problem for some time,” said ARC Director of Operations Amy Haverstick in a news release. “We’re grateful to be working with law enforcement today to make sure no more animals suffer here.”

Authorities responded to the property on Monday and found two of five horses on the property down on the ground. One was already dead and another one was euthanized on-scene by a vet. The other three horses appeared to be suffering from starvation and were surrendered to Redemption Road Rescue, where they remain under care.

The owner of the property was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and released on bond.

ARC will provide daily care at its Rescue Operation Center until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them out.

