Man accused of killing woman, 9-year-old boy found dead

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — The man wanted on two counts of murder was found dead inside his Gallatin home on Sunday, the TBI said.

Kevin Marc Moore, 31, was placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted list on Sunday morning.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip around 11 a.m. that Moore had been seen at his Murrey Street home.

Gallatin Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home and could hear noise coming from inside. A tactical team arrived, but the occupant refused exit.

The tactical team served the search warrant and discovered Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim’s identification and other property was found beside Moore’s body.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office believed Moore was responsible for the deadly shootings of a 9-year-old boy, Ezekiel Iacob and a 31-year-old woman, Jessie Binkley.

Close friend Katie Townsend did not want to go on camera but told News4 over Facebook, “She was a sweet heart. Loved everybody. She was a great friend. Zeke was a joy. They were a beautiful family that loved… She would do anything for anybody. She gave a lot of her time to people. Zeke was a loving, goofy fun boy.There was so much good lost.”

Ezekiel was a Fourth-Grader at Jack Anderson Elementary School in Sumner County. The district released this statement on Sunday afternoon:

It is with our deepest regret that we confirm the loss of Ezekiel Iacob, a fourth grader, at Jack Anderson Elementary School. Our entire school district grieves this tragic loss with the Jack Anderson community.

We understand the emotional impact this can have on our students and we will have counselors available at the school Monday to address any needs. Jack Anderson is an extremely close knit school community and we know that they will come together to support each other during this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Iacob family during this extremely difficult time.

“She was a beautiful, sweet, genuine and gentle soul. She and Zeke were taken far too soon,” said Cristine Mayberry, who used to work with Jessie in Hendersonville.

Close friends of the Iacob family set up a fundraising page to assist with funeral costs. More than $20 thousand was donated in the first day. See how to give, here.

Deputies were called to a home in Bethpage for a report of a shooting on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies located the boy and the woman with “obvious gunshot wounds.”

Moore “was a person known to the family of the deceased,” according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

