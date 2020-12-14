Family accidentally bakes ‘Elf on the Shelf,’ warns others of parenting fail

National/World

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — To whomever this may help in this elf season, bake cookies not elves, one Overland Park mother warns.

Like many households during the month of December, the Elf on the Shelf has become a beloved tradition for parents to hide the elf doll around the house for kids to find each morning.

What started out as just warming Jingle, Belle and Magic up in the oven after a day in the refrigerator got toastier than planned, thanks to her husband.

“(He) feels horrible, but thankfully the Elfspital got them in quickly, and they are expected to make a full recovery after several hours of reconstruction and rest,” Chelsea Hightower said.

Hightower says the day before, the elves were held hostage in the refrigerator by the ‘bad milk.’ Her husband was on elf duty the following night and thought they needed to warm up after a day in the refrigerator.

The day went on and Hightower stepped out to do some solo Christmas shopping. Her husband was home with their three kids and was going through the motions of getting them food, without thinking he turned on the oven to preheat and proceeded with his “hubby do list.”

“It wasn’t long before our oldest, Braelon, concerning yell from the kitchen,” she recalled. “Daddy! Who turned on the oven?!”

Thankfully the two youngest were in the playroom playing, so they only heard of their elves incident as Hightower’s husband promptly got the elf’s out of the oven.

“I then received a call from Matt, oblivious from what has just taken place and enjoying every bit of my solo outing to hear on the other end,” she said.

“Babe, I feel horrible, I cooked the elves,” Hightower’s husband told her.

After a nearly hour-hour search around Kansas City, three new elves were found.

“Thankfully Jingle, Belle, and Magic have made a miraculous recovery and back to their silly ways,” she said.

And now when their children get older, hopefully they could take their elf with them to their own families and keep the tradition going.

