Cincinnati police hand out presents to dozens of local kids

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — Cincinnati police took on the role of Santa’s helper last weekend in Mt. Airy.

District 5 officers packed their cars with presents, handing them out to dozens of local children.

Officer Deon Mack said he thinks it’s important for children to see police in a positive light and he was happy to spread some holiday cheer.

“We’re just trying to do our part, to help out not only that, but then to show these young men and women that we as police, we care about you too. We care what happens to you even when we’re not there. And so we just decided to come out and bring some cheer to them,” Mack said.

TQL, Total Quality Logistics, donated the toys to all five CPD districts.

It’s the the first year the company has participated.

