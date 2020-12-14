2 dogs, trapped underwater in a septic tank, rescued

National/World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — Brenda and Bianca are a couple of lucky dogs all thanks to Yureisy Hernandez from Miami-Dade Animal Services.

She rescued the two after they escaped from their yard and found themselves in a filthy mess.

“This is a septic tank,” we hear Hernandez explaining on cell phone video showing the trapped dogs. “The dogs are underwater in the septic tank,” she said.

They fell into a neighbor’s septic tank, barely able to keep their heads above water.

Pet parent Vanessa Cruz was frantically looking for them. They were not chipped and were not wearing collars. She eventually found them thanks to her brother in California who saw them online at Miami-Dade Animal Services. “Once I saw them and they saw me, they were like, ‘Mom!’ They were so happy to see me,” Vanessa said.

Making this reunion happen did not come easily. “I’m not used to dealing with septic tanks,” Hernandez recalled.

She had to get creative to get them out of the sewage. She used a ladder as a lever to lift the dogs out. “Luckily I was able to find the ladder that was there and use that to lever them out because if not I would have jumped in there to try to get them out,” she said.

“That’s beyond their job,” Vanessa said. “That’s going above and beyond their job.”

Vanessa’s relieved both of her dogs have microchips now and she’s beyond grateful for Hernandez making sure her dogs made it home.

“I want to like squeeze you,” Vanessa said to Hernandez. “But I can’t,” she said while giving virtual hugs. “Oh my gosh, thank you so much… I’m sending you lots of love.”

