Bar owner giving back to restaurant workers as Christmas nears

People in the restaurant industry have been hurt hard by the pandemic. A Bay County restaurant owner is raising funds to help out some people in the industry during the holidays.

“During this time of year, normally for people in this industry would be a great time for them,”

The holidays are typically a busy time in the service industry.

“You have parties, more people are coming out, you’re getting bigger tip,”

With the epidemic order shuttering indoor dining and leaving restaurants to operate with take-out only service industry workers are hanging on for dear life.

“These people are not used to hurting and they are and some of them don’t know how or where to reach out,” he said.

Bovia wants to be their beacon of light for some struggling and gift them a Christmas to remember.

“We need to give back because the community is the reason that we are here right now,” he said.

The Bay City Lions Club offered to help Bovia’s staff.

“We’re kind of hanging in there,” he said.

So Bovia, the Lions Club and the Bay City Elks Club are doing what they can to spread some Christmas cheer.

“This is the third day of us doing and it just snowballed from what it started out to be,” Bovia said.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a cook, a server, or a host. It’s been a hard year for everyone, and some in Bay County want to help those in the service industry end the year on a good note.

“At this point, we have over 40 families that have reached out to me and we’ve raised almost $3,000 on our GoFundMe,” he said.

This effort is the epitome of the holiday season by giving back.

“This is one of the ways that we can give back to the community at large for how much they’ve supported us,” he said.

If you’d like to donate to help service industry workers have a very, Merry Christmas you check out the GoFundMe.

