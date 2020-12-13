Skip to Content
Airplane crash on Highway 100 in Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — A pilot walked away with just a crash after crashing his plane in Bellevue on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred along Highway 100 near the Warner Parks.

Witnesses said the pilot clipped some trees before crashing into a field. People in a nearby building ran to check on the pilot.

“I was in the barn. I heard a loud bang and I walked outside and saw parts of the plane and tree limbs where he clipped the tree limbs, and that was it,” said Sam Underhill, who was inside a building at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the crash. Witnesses said the pilot told them he was experiencing engine failure.

