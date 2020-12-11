Latest news

National/World

HOUSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court. The court’s order today was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday. The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments over the weekend on President Donald Trump’s state lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. The court’s decision Friday to hear arguments Saturday came hours after a lower court judge ruled against Trump and said there was nothing illegal about the election or subsequent recount in the state’s two largest counties. The fast action comes ahead of Monday’s scheduled Electoral College vote.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has sent a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump that would avert a government shutdown at midnight. The funding extension gives negotiators time to continue working toward agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid. The extension sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote. The House passed the bill on Wednesday and Trump is expected to sign it before midnight. COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won’t adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc. The Justice Department sued Google in October, saying it has abused its dominance in online search and advertising. The case, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisers to pay phone manufacturers to ensure Google is the default search engine on browsers. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the federal government in the lawsuit at the time. California is the first Democratic state announcing its intent to join the Justice Department’s case.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has highlighted lots of big numbers this week. He’s talked up new highs for the stock market, the many House members backing his challenge to the election and the nearly 75 million people who voted for him. But the president has looked right past another set of staggering figures in the U.S. He hasn’t publicly acknowledged this week’s record numbers of coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new cases.