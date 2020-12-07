Skip to Content
Surfer injured after shark bite

    SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) — A man was attacked by a shark on the Oregon coast near Seaside on Sunday, according to a city official.

Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a shark bite victim in the are of the Seaside Cove just before 3:30 p.m., according to John Rahl with the city of Seaside.

A local surfer had suffered a non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg, according to Rahl. An off duty Seaside Beach Lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to the surfer’s injured leg.

The surfer was taken to a local trauma hospital for further evaluation.

“The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water. The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim,” Rahl said in a press release.

