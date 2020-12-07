Mother, one other arrested after boy run over, killed by a truck

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A 4-year-old child was killed after being run over by a truck in Enfield in June.

Police said on June 21, emergency crews responded to Brainard Road for reports of a child crush by a car.

Enfield police said when officers arrived on the scene, they performed CPR on the boy, and he was brought to Baystate Medical where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, police arrested the child’s mother, Ashley Czerepak, and a man, Jonathan Riches.

The investigation revealed that the child was riding in the pickup truck being operated by Riches while Czerepak was in the front seat.

The boy was in the bed of the truck with the tailgate down while Riches was using the truck to pack down a pad of crushed stone.

While Riches was driving back and forth, the child fell out of the bed and was run over by the truck.

Riches was charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle and risk of injury to a child and was given a $10,000 bond. Czerepack was charged with risk of injury to a child and was given a $2,500 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.