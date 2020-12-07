Artist makes Christmas Tree out of Sally debris

National/World

ALABAMA, US (WALA) — Hurricane Season is over, but recovery is not here across the Gulf Coast.

One local artist put his debris to good use, making something beautiful out of what was otherwise broken.

Artist Carl Clark with Southern Veranda Florals calls it the “Sally Zeta Lost Art Christmas Tree.”

Clark made this entire tree all with debris from his own backyard.

He also made another wishing tree from a broken tv antenna after his friend found it on his roof after the storms.

Presents at the exhibit are replaced with broken pieces of pottery.

Clark is hoping folks will be inspired by the beauty in what was once just broken.

“While the debris and the chards will remain the same, the flowers will wilt, the flowers will die, and I think that’s kind of symbolic as well, that life goes on,” said Bryant Whelan, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Art Center.

The trees are on display at the Eastern Shore Art Center. You can stop by and see them anytime from 10-4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required inside, and social distancing will be enforced.

