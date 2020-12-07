12-yo boy, 7-yo cousin found safe after driving away from home

National/World

NEW YORK , NY (WCBS) — Two children have been found safe after driving away from a Queens home.

The NYPD issued a citywide alert looking for the two kids in an SUV.

A 12-year-old and his 7-year-old cousin were reported as missing around 9 a.m. Monday from a home on 115th Street and 133rd Avenue in South Ozone Park, Queens.

The boy drove off in a white Range Rover. They were seen heading westbound on the Verrazano Bridge.

Police tracked the vehicle using E-ZPass information and license plate readers.

They were found safe at a rest stop in New Jersey near the Delaware border at around 2:15 p.m.

Police say at one point, New Jersey state troopers spotted the car and flashed their lights, and turn on the siren. Apparently, the boy then hit the gas and took off. Troopers backed off for the safety of the children in the car.

Police believe the incident may have been motivated by a social media challenge to drive a car until runs out of gas.

