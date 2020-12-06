Burglary suspect wielding screwdriver killed in MO officer-involved shooting

National/World

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — A man was shot and killed after attacking a St. Louis Police officer in south St. Louis Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Gravois near Taft Ave in the Bevo neighborhood. Police said officers were conducting a building check at a storage facility with a history of break-ins.

The most recent break-in happened between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 after a 77-year-old man reported 17 guns were stolen from inside the building.

When police were investigating the building, they heard the sound of power tools being used inside.

“While clearing the building, one of our officers confronts two suspects,” St. Louis Metropolitan Chief John Hayden said. “One suspect charged the officer while holding a screw driver.”

The officer then fired shots at man. He later died, police said.

Detectives said the other man ran away and escaped.

No officers were injured. The 41-year-old officer who fired the shot has 13 years of law enforcement experience.

