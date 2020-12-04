Lycoming County, PA couple charged with abusing their eight children

National/World

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA (WPMT ) — A Lycoming County couple was arrested Friday on child abuse charges following a seven-month long investigation by the state Office of the Attorney General.

Matthew Zeigler, 48, and his wife Christine, 50, both of Williamsport, were each charged with 8 counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, one count for each child. Matthew will was also charged with Intimidation of Witnesses, Obstruction of Government Function or Administration of Law, and Indecent Assault.

Authorities began investigating the Zeigler’s after Matthew was arrested for firing a gun twice out the window of their home during an argument with his wife. Investigators say five of their children were home at the time, including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time of the gun shots. After Zeigler’s arrest, his children were interviewed, and disclosed emotional and physical abuse by both parents.

“We arrested Matthew and Christine Zeigler for charges related to decades of abuse of their eight children,” said AG Shapiro. “These helpless children experienced brutal abuse over a sustained period of time. The conduct of these parents was reprehensible and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators say the children reported cruel physical punishments, including punches to the body, beatings with a leather belt, being forced to drink noxious liquids, and being locked in a closet for up to a week without food or water. Matthew also allegedly touched the buttocks of two of his minor daughters in a sexual manner on multiple occasions, particularly when he was inebriated, according to state prosecutors.

The children told investigators that while Matthew typically inflicted these punishments, their mother Christine would watch and at times assisted in the abuse, state prosecutors said.

Reports of child abuse should be sent to OAG Safe2Say Something (844) 723-2729 or the PA ChildLine 1-800-932-0313.

