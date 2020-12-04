Local mayor tries to get to the bottom of bad mail service; ‘It’s very frustrating’

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — One local mayor is so fed up with the bad mail service in his area, he went to the post office to demand action.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross went along to find out what could be done.

There are boxes in piles. Stacks of mail sacks behind the Mount Greenwood Post Office, and Alsip Mayor John Ryan wants the postal service to get it in gear and get delivering. He tried calling earlier and no one answered. So he paid the post office a personal visit for answers.

“I had a resident call me up in tears she couldn’t get her medication,” said Ryan

Neighbor Tim Gholston believes his mom’s missing package is somewhere in that pile. It was supposed to be delivered November 9.

“They were saying that they didn’t know where the packages were at,” Gholston said. “It’s very frustrating.”

Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) said the problem has grown exponentially worse lately. The U.S. Postal Service said the workload has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and the holiday season is especially challenging for smaller offices like this one due to the increase in mail.

After speaking with a postal worker, Mayor Ryan also learned the office is struggling with some staff forced to quarantine. But help may be on the way.

The postal service said the reason the mail was outside is so that workers have more room to work inside the building. A representative said this facility is expected to fully catch up on deliveries by the weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.