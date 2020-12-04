Hospital nurse shot and killed while driving to work

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 440 West late Thursday evening, according to Metro Police.

Police say Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old St. Thomas West Hospital nurse, was killed by shots fired into her vehicle by an unknown gunman as she was driving on I-440 westbound.

At 8:52 p.m. police found the nurse’s gray Mazda CX-5 SUV stopped on the shoulder between Hillsboro Road and West End Avenue.

Police say a Metro Parks officer saw the Mazda on the right shoulder of I-440 against the guard rail and stopped, thinking it was a car crash.

The officer then saw bullet holes in the SUV. Officials believe the shooting happened sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Kaufman was reportedly on her way to work for her 7 p.m. shift.

Police are asking anyone who was driving on I-440 last night with any information to call police at 615-742-7463.

