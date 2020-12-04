3 hotels, 1 gas station robbed within 23 minutes in Nashville overnight

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are investigating a slew of robberies that happened overnight on Thursday.

Three hotels and one gas station were reportedly robbed within 23 minutes of each other in the Nashville area.

Police say the first robbery happened at 11:40 p.m. at the Wingate by Wyndham Nashville Airport hotel on Century Boulevard. Five minutes later, another robbery occurred at the Courtyard by Marriott Nashville Airport hotel on Elm Hill Pike.

Officials report that at 12:03 a.m., two robberies were reported at two different locations. One of them happening at a MAPCO on Donelson Pike, and the other at the Best Western Suites Near Opryland on Music City Circle.

Police have not confirmed if these robberies are tied to each other.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. There have not been any suspects have been identified at the moment.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.