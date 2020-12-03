Thieves steal cutouts from popular holiday display

National/World

ABINGTON, Ma (WBZ) — It started years ago when Scott Leines’ father cut out some Christmas figures, and placed them in the front yard. When Scott bought a new home in Abington, he took it to a new level, using a jigsaw to cut out cartoon figures and storybook characters.

Now, the front yard of his home is a Holiday extravaganza. Colorful figures cover the lawn. There are lights and music that people can tune into on their car radios. Kids love it.

But then came November 22, and thieves stole some of the figures and again a week later. “It’s kind of frustrating,” said Scott. “You put it out for everybody. It’s for myself, it’s for my family, but it’s for everyone who comes out and enjoys it during the holiday season and they’ve just taken it away from everybody and it isn’t fair.”

The thieves took Woody from Toy Story, and SpongeBob. Scott’s girlfriend is perplexed. “It’s terrible, I don’t understand why they’re doing it,” said Jackie Pardo. “Especially after the horrible year we’ve all had. Scott has worked so hard on this display especially this year trying to spread some extra cheer.”

