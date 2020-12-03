Man charged nearly 20 years after couple, pregnant daughter were murdered

National/World

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — A man accused in the slaying of a Turner County family was arrested Wednesday, 18 years after the heinous crimes were committed.

Jason Michael Walker is charged in the March 22, 2002 deaths of Thomas and Deborah Wideman, as well as their daughter Melissa and her unborn child. For his alleged involvement in the killings, the 47-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault, arson, murder and feticide.

He was booked into Turner County Jail on December 2.

On the morning of the incident, the GBI called Turner deputies to assist with a death investigation at a residence on the 1300 block of GA Hwy 112 E. Fire crews also responded as the home had been set ablaze.

During the investigation Thomas, 51, his wife Deborah, 48, the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Melissa and her baby were located. Each of the adults were shot before the fire started.

At the time of her murder, Melissa was 8 1/2 months pregnant with Walker’s child.

Twelve years after the murders were committed, on December 9, 2014, the case was reassigned. While investigators took another look at the evidence, and re-interviewed witnesses, a new witness offered information linking to Walker to the home at the time of murders.

“This new information corroborated the evidence obtained during the initial investigation and the follow-up investigation conducted by the GBI and Turner County Sheriff’s Office,” said the GBI.

With the new information presented to Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden, a Grand Jury convened on December 1. A true bill on the indictment was returned.

