Love & Hip Hop star punches Disney cast member after refusing to leave line, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A hip-hop and reality television personality is facing charges after allegedly punching a cast member at Disney World.

Authorities said Spectacular Blue Smith was walking toward a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when he made a sneezing gesture and said “coronavirus.”

The cast member told authorities he told Smith that he was not funny, to which Smith allegedly replied, “I thought it was.”

The cast member then asked Smith to leave the line twice, but Smith refused.

When the cast member tried to block smith from continuing in the line, the arrest report says Smith punched him twice.

The cast member was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Smith was arrested and faces a battery charge for the incident. Smith has since posted bond.

