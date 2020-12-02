Nonprofit partnership keeps fisherman fishing, puts food on tables of those in need

National/World

MOSS LANDING, CA (KSBW) — The seafood market has changed dramatically during the pandemic but thanks to a non-profit local fisherman have been able to keep them fishing and their catch is ending up on the tables of those in need.

“Basically, overnight, the markets shut down,” said fisherman and wholesaler Alan Lovewell.

Lovewell owns Real Good Fish a sustainably caught seafood wholesale company. He said when restaurants closed or saw a drastic reduction in customers fishermen felt the impacts immediately.

Prior to the pandemic, 90% of Monterey Bay caught seafood went to restaurants in San Francisco and San Jose or was exported to Japan. But those markets have all but dropped off.

“We’re just selling as much as we can domestic and local but even then there is fish left on the table at the end of the month,” said commercial fisherman Walter Deyerle.

To get that fish to people’s kitchen Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust is leveraging a $50,000 grant from East Coast non-profit Catch Together to pay fishermen to do their job and then give the seafood to emergency food relief programs.

Deyerle has already contributed to the program and his catch has been distributed to families thanks to Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fish. Other non-profits receiving and distributing the seafood include The Food Bank for Monterey County, Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, Al and Friends and local restaurants participating in California’s Great Plates Delivered program.

“I think what is unique about this program is that it is connecting the need for food, which is significant right now, with a lot of fishermen who are ready willing and able to catch fish and provide that to our community,” said Lovewell.

Lovewell hopes to continue the partnership beyond the pandemic.

